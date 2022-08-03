Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) went up by 15.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.78. The company’s stock price has collected 10.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/21 that AMC, Duck Creek Tech, Chembio Diagnostics: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :CEMI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEMI is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. CEMI currently public float of 29.83M and currently shorts hold a 5.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CEMI was 155.01K shares.

CEMI’s Market Performance

CEMI stocks went up by 10.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.87% and a quarterly performance of 27.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.88% for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.30% for CEMI stocks with a simple moving average of -34.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEMI

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CEMI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for CEMI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2020.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CEMI, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

CEMI Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.55%, as shares surge +11.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEMI rose by +10.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7508. In addition, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. saw -35.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.20 for the present operating margin

+27.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stands at -70.90. Equity return is now at value -123.40, with -56.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.59.