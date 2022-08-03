Can Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Remain Competitive?

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) went up by 0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.86. The company’s stock price has collected 3.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/21/21 that Deutsche Bank Jumps Back Into Payments With Fiserv Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ :FISV) Right Now?

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FISV is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for Fiserv Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 7 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $121.93, which is $16.68 above the current price. FISV currently public float of 612.34M and currently shorts hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FISV was 3.26M shares.

FISV’s Market Performance

FISV stocks went up by 3.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.74% and a quarterly performance of 9.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for Fiserv Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.07% for FISV stocks with a simple moving average of 6.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FISV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FISV stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FISV by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FISV in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $97 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FISV reach a price target of $108. The rating they have provided for FISV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 18th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to FISV, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on May 03rd of the current year.

FISV Trading at 10.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FISV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +12.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FISV rose by +3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.00. In addition, Fiserv Inc. saw 2.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FISV starting from Chiarello Guy, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $105.09 back on Aug 01. After this action, Chiarello Guy now owns 237,053 shares of Fiserv Inc., valued at $3,152,791 using the latest closing price.

Chiarello Guy, the Chief Operating Officer of Fiserv Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $105.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Chiarello Guy is holding 212,864 shares at $420,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FISV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.46 for the present operating margin

+49.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiserv Inc. stands at +8.22. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.