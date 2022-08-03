Buy or Sell TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) went down by -17.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.23. The company’s stock price has collected -14.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE :TMST) Right Now?

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TMST is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for TimkenSteel Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.50, which is $5.47 above the current price. TMST currently public float of 38.14M and currently shorts hold a 9.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMST was 689.34K shares.

TMST’s Market Performance

TMST stocks went down by -14.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.67% and a quarterly performance of -17.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.52% for TimkenSteel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.34% for TMST stocks with a simple moving average of -9.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMST

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMST reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for TMST stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2021.

TMST Trading at -19.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares sank -2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMST fell by -14.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.13. In addition, TimkenSteel Corporation saw -1.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMST starting from Garcia Ken V, who purchase 22,645 shares at the price of $17.79 back on May 12. After this action, Garcia Ken V now owns 66,665 shares of TimkenSteel Corporation, valued at $402,961 using the latest closing price.

Garcia Ken V, the Director of TimkenSteel Corporation, purchase 3,685 shares at $17.93 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Garcia Ken V is holding 44,020 shares at $66,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMST

Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 17.50 for asset returns.