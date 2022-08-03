Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Just Got Our Attention

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) went up by 5.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.01. The company’s stock price has collected 30.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/21 that Bloom Energy Stock Surges on $4.5 Billion Fuel-Cell Supply Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE :BE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BE is at 3.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Bloom Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.65, which is $3.23 above the current price. BE currently public float of 159.17M and currently shorts hold a 10.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BE was 2.84M shares.

BE’s Market Performance

BE stocks went up by 30.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.78% and a quarterly performance of 14.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.07% for Bloom Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.30% for BE stocks with a simple moving average of 2.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BE stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for BE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BE in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $28 based on the research report published on July 08th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BE reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for BE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 08th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to BE, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 02nd of the current year.

BE Trading at 23.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares surge +24.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BE rose by +30.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.00. In addition, Bloom Energy Corporation saw -2.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BE starting from Brooks Guillermo, who sale 5,860 shares at the price of $17.03 back on Jul 18. After this action, Brooks Guillermo now owns 19,140 shares of Bloom Energy Corporation, valued at $99,796 using the latest closing price.

SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE, the EVP, GC & Secretary of Bloom Energy Corporation, sale 3,095 shares at $17.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE is holding 354,623 shares at $53,048 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.04 for the present operating margin

+20.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloom Energy Corporation stands at -16.92. Equity return is now at value 428.10, with -13.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.