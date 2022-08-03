A Lesson to Learn: Taoping Inc. (TAOP)

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) went up by 26.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.12. The company’s stock price has collected 17.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ :TAOP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TAOP is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Taoping Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $5.95 above the current price. TAOP currently public float of 10.69M and currently shorts hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TAOP was 41.23K shares.

TAOP’s Market Performance

TAOP stocks went up by 17.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.33% and a quarterly performance of -21.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.64% for Taoping Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.06% for TAOP stocks with a simple moving average of -41.32% for the last 200 days.

TAOP Trading at -6.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.82%, as shares sank -2.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAOP rose by +17.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9702. In addition, Taoping Inc. saw -44.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.07 for the present operating margin

+37.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taoping Inc. stands at -39.95. Equity return is now at value -174.50, with -24.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.