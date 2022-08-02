Why Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) went up by 8.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.70. The company’s stock price has collected 5.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/13/21 that Owner of QVC and HSN Hires David Rawlinson as Its Next CEO

Is It Worth Investing in Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ :QRTEA) Right Now?

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QRTEA is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Qurate Retail Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.17, which is $0.2 above the current price. QRTEA currently public float of 341.19M and currently shorts hold a 6.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QRTEA was 7.80M shares.

QRTEA’s Market Performance

QRTEA stocks went up by 5.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.48% and a quarterly performance of -29.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.80% for Qurate Retail Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.98% for QRTEA stocks with a simple moving average of -48.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRTEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRTEA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for QRTEA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for QRTEA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6.30 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QRTEA reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for QRTEA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 09th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to QRTEA, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

QRTEA Trading at -4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares surge +2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEA rose by +5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, Qurate Retail Inc. saw -60.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRTEA starting from GEORGE MICHAEL A, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $10.64 back on Nov 01. After this action, GEORGE MICHAEL A now owns 1,812,929 shares of Qurate Retail Inc., valued at $1,595,910 using the latest closing price.

GEORGE MICHAEL A, the Director of Qurate Retail Inc., sale 150,000 shares at $10.42 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that GEORGE MICHAEL A is holding 1,962,929 shares at $1,563,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRTEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.47 for the present operating margin

+24.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qurate Retail Inc. stands at +2.42. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.