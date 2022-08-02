We Analyzed the Future Direction of Inpixon (INPX), Here is What We Found

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) went up by 4.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.09. The company’s stock price has collected 6.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inpixon (NASDAQ :INPX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INPX is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Inpixon declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12000.00. Today, the average trading volume of INPX was 4.67M shares.

INPX’s Market Performance

INPX stocks went up by 6.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.35% and a quarterly performance of -32.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.63% for Inpixon. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.22% for INPX stocks with a simple moving average of -62.25% for the last 200 days.

INPX Trading at -1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares sank -3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX rose by +6.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1535. In addition, Inpixon saw -74.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-307.81 for the present operating margin

+44.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -432.35. Equity return is now at value -77.70, with -49.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.