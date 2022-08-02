We Analyzed the Future Direction of Evolus Inc. (EOLS), Here is What We Found

Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) went up by 6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.34. The company’s stock price has collected 3.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ :EOLS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EOLS is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Evolus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.38, which is $3.27 above the current price. EOLS currently public float of 37.28M and currently shorts hold a 5.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EOLS was 509.17K shares.

EOLS’s Market Performance

EOLS stocks went up by 3.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.02% and a quarterly performance of 17.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.07% for Evolus Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.94% for EOLS stocks with a simple moving average of 38.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EOLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EOLS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for EOLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EOLS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $18 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EOLS reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for EOLS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 12th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to EOLS, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

EOLS Trading at 5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares surge +12.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOLS rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.81. In addition, Evolus Inc. saw 101.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOLS starting from SILVERNAIL LAUREN P, who sale 52,015 shares at the price of $12.42 back on May 18. After this action, SILVERNAIL LAUREN P now owns 141,571 shares of Evolus Inc., valued at $646,026 using the latest closing price.

SILVERNAIL LAUREN P, the of Evolus Inc., sale 16,189 shares at $13.92 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that SILVERNAIL LAUREN P is holding 193,586 shares at $225,354 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63.82 for the present operating margin

+50.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolus Inc. stands at -46.96. Equity return is now at value -80.20, with -30.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.