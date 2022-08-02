Wall Street Pummels First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) After Recent Earnings Report

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) went up by 0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.67. The company’s stock price has collected 18.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE :AG) Right Now?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3860.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.03, which is $2.53 above the current price. AG currently public float of 236.74M and currently shorts hold a 6.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AG was 6.48M shares.

AG’s Market Performance

AG stocks went up by 18.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.52% and a quarterly performance of -25.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.94% for First Majestic Silver Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.17% for AG stocks with a simple moving average of -28.32% for the last 200 days.

AG Trading at 0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +3.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG rose by +18.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.02. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corp. saw -30.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.01 for the present operating margin

+16.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Majestic Silver Corp. stands at -0.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.