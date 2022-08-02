Wall Street Pummels Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) After Recent Earnings Report

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.06. The company’s stock price has collected 5.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/24/22 that China Chases Chip-Factory Dominance—and Global Clout

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ :AMAT) Right Now?

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMAT is at 1.52.

AMAT currently public float of 868.02M and currently shorts hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMAT was 7.76M shares.

AMAT’s Market Performance

AMAT stocks went up by 5.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.95% and a quarterly performance of -3.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.73% for Applied Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.59% for AMAT stocks with a simple moving average of -16.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMAT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMAT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $160 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMAT reach a price target of $153, previously predicting the price at $158. The rating they have provided for AMAT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 17th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to AMAT, setting the target price at $172 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

AMAT Trading at 5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +23.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT rose by +5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.35. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw -32.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Little Teri A., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $89.50 back on Jul 07. After this action, Little Teri A. now owns 83,169 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $895,000 using the latest closing price.

Little Teri A., the SVP, CLO of Applied Materials Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $86.30 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Little Teri A. is holding 93,169 shares at $1,294,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Equity return is now at value 56.60, with 26.70 for asset returns.