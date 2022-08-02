The Southern Company (SO) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) went down by -0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.61. The company’s stock price has collected 5.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/30/22 that Tariff Probe Casts Shadow on U.S. Solar Build-Out

Is It Worth Investing in The Southern Company (NYSE :SO) Right Now?

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SO is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for The Southern Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.50, which is -$2.93 below the current price. SO currently public float of 1.06B and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SO was 4.93M shares.

SO’s Market Performance

SO stocks went up by 5.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.53% and a quarterly performance of 4.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.84% for The Southern Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.03% for SO stocks with a simple moving average of 11.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $77 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SO, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

SO Trading at 6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO rose by +5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.50. In addition, The Southern Company saw 11.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from Kerr, II James Y, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $76.00 back on Jul 29. After this action, Kerr, II James Y now owns 136,987 shares of The Southern Company, valued at $1,900,000 using the latest closing price.

Kuczynski Stephen E, the Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear of The Southern Company, sale 14,500 shares at $72.92 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Kuczynski Stephen E is holding 115,284 shares at $1,057,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.69 for the present operating margin

+28.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Southern Company stands at +10.37. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.