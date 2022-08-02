The Chart for Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) went down by -0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.95. The company’s stock price has collected 2.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/10/22 that Truist Financial Acquires Gamified Fintech Startup Long Game

Is It Worth Investing in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE :TFC) Right Now?

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TFC is at 1.12.

TFC currently public float of 1.32B and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TFC was 7.07M shares.

TFC’s Market Performance

TFC stocks went up by 2.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.05% and a quarterly performance of 4.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.55% for Truist Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.73% for TFC stocks with a simple moving average of -10.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFC

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TFC reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for TFC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 08th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to TFC, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

TFC Trading at 5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFC rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.14. In addition, Truist Financial Corporation saw -14.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFC starting from ROGERS WILLIAM H JR, who sale 142,606 shares at the price of $47.78 back on Jul 20. After this action, ROGERS WILLIAM H JR now owns 862,590 shares of Truist Financial Corporation, valued at $6,813,429 using the latest closing price.

RATCLIFFE DAVID M, the Director of Truist Financial Corporation, purchase 132 shares at $46.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that RATCLIFFE DAVID M is holding 3,055 shares at $6,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Truist Financial Corporation stands at +27.77. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.