Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) went down by -14.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.63. The company’s stock price has collected -13.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ :TRHC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRHC is at 1.94.

The average price from analysts is $6.17, which is $3.72 above the current price. TRHC currently public float of 22.15M and currently shorts hold a 7.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRHC was 1.67M shares.

TRHC’s Market Performance

TRHC stocks went down by -13.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.47% and a quarterly performance of 12.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.52% for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.96% for TRHC stocks with a simple moving average of -58.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRHC stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for TRHC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TRHC in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $11 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRHC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for TRHC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to TRHC, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on May 28th of the previous year.

TRHC Trading at 19.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.08%, as shares surge +46.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRHC fell by -13.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.25. In addition, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. saw -74.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRHC starting from Indaba Capital Management, L.P, who purchase 59,262 shares at the price of $4.28 back on Jul 25. After this action, Indaba Capital Management, L.P now owns 6,521,578 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc., valued at $253,659 using the latest closing price.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P, the 10% Owner of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc., purchase 293,292 shares at $4.23 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22, which means that Indaba Capital Management, L.P is holding 6,462,316 shares at $1,240,545 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.24 for the present operating margin

+15.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stands at -23.86. Equity return is now at value -149.40, with -17.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.