Root Inc. (ROOT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) went up by 15.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.40. The company’s stock price has collected -0.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Root Inc. (NASDAQ :ROOT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Root Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.65, which is $2.63 above the current price. ROOT currently public float of 137.48M and currently shorts hold a 11.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROOT was 2.41M shares.

ROOT’s Market Performance

ROOT stocks went down by -0.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.76% and a quarterly performance of -45.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.89% for Root Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.98% for ROOT stocks with a simple moving average of -48.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROOT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ROOT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ROOT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5.50 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROOT reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for ROOT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 15th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to ROOT, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

ROOT Trading at -0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares sank -4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROOT rose by +13.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0681. In addition, Root Inc. saw -66.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROOT starting from Rosenthal Daniel H, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.52 back on Mar 14. After this action, Rosenthal Daniel H now owns 1,062,509 shares of Root Inc., valued at $151,810 using the latest closing price.

Hilsheimer Lawrence A., the Director of Root Inc., purchase 28,735 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Hilsheimer Lawrence A. is holding 70,082 shares at $50,418 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROOT

Equity return is now at value -82.90, with -33.20 for asset returns.