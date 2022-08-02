Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Volta Inc. (VLTA)

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) went up by 13.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.34. The company’s stock price has collected 23.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Volta Inc. (NYSE :VLTA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Volta Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.25, which is $1.92 above the current price. VLTA currently public float of 112.30M and currently shorts hold a 16.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLTA was 3.11M shares.

VLTA’s Market Performance

VLTA stocks went up by 23.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 60.00% and a quarterly performance of -0.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.62% for Volta Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.60% for VLTA stocks with a simple moving average of -57.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLTA stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for VLTA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VLTA in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLTA reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for VLTA stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 20th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to VLTA, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

VLTA Trading at 12.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.06%, as shares surge +56.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLTA rose by +23.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6900. In addition, Volta Inc. saw -71.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VLTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-824.20 for the present operating margin

-10.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Volta Inc. stands at -856.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.