Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) went up by 4.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.85. The company’s stock price has collected 10.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :MMSI) Right Now?

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMSI is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Merit Medical Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.63, which is $14.5 above the current price. MMSI currently public float of 55.40M and currently shorts hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMSI was 331.83K shares.

MMSI’s Market Performance

MMSI stocks went up by 10.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.56% and a quarterly performance of -3.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.71% for Merit Medical Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.89% for MMSI stocks with a simple moving average of -2.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMSI stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for MMSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MMSI in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $65 based on the research report published on January 05th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMSI reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for MMSI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 28th, 2020.

MMSI Trading at 7.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMSI rose by +10.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.36. In addition, Merit Medical Systems Inc. saw -3.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMSI starting from Millner F. Ann, who sale 6,378 shares at the price of $61.92 back on Jun 03. After this action, Millner F. Ann now owns 27,698 shares of Merit Medical Systems Inc., valued at $394,926 using the latest closing price.

Ward Lynne, the Director of Merit Medical Systems Inc., sale 9,470 shares at $71.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Ward Lynne is holding 12,499 shares at $680,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.67 for the present operating margin

+40.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Merit Medical Systems Inc. stands at +4.49. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.