Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Kopin Corporation (KOPN)

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) went up by 6.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.02. The company’s stock price has collected 11.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ :KOPN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KOPN is at 2.31.

KOPN currently public float of 81.31M and currently shorts hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KOPN was 1.29M shares.

KOPN’s Market Performance

KOPN stocks went up by 11.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 68.75% and a quarterly performance of 18.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.47% for Kopin Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.44% for KOPN stocks with a simple moving average of -35.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOPN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for KOPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KOPN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to KOPN, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

KOPN Trading at 42.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.57%, as shares surge +65.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOPN rose by +11.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5090. In addition, Kopin Corporation saw -53.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOPN starting from COLLINS MORTON, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $5.05 back on Dec 07. After this action, COLLINS MORTON now owns 120,000 shares of Kopin Corporation, valued at $101,034 using the latest closing price.

Baker Paul Christopher, the Strategic Business Officer of Kopin Corporation, sale 19,977 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Baker Paul Christopher is holding 162,500 shares at $139,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.16 for the present operating margin

+45.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kopin Corporation stands at -29.42. Equity return is now at value -26.40, with -17.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.