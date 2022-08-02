Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) went up by 4.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.62. The company’s stock price has collected 3.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/21 that Shares of Cancer Researchers Exact Sciences and Invitae Are Sliding. Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ :EXAS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXAS is at 1.34.

EXAS currently public float of 174.37M and currently shorts hold a 6.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXAS was 2.14M shares.

EXAS’s Market Performance

EXAS stocks went up by 3.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.85% and a quarterly performance of -14.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.67% for Exact Sciences Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.23% for EXAS stocks with a simple moving average of -30.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EXAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXAS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $50 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXAS reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for EXAS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to EXAS, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

EXAS Trading at 4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares surge +14.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS rose by +3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.04. In addition, Exact Sciences Corporation saw -39.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Zanotti Katherine S, who sale 4,608 shares at the price of $45.14 back on Jul 26. After this action, Zanotti Katherine S now owns 60,318 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation, valued at $208,005 using the latest closing price.

Conroy Kevin T, the President and CEO of Exact Sciences Corporation, sale 7 shares at $40.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that Conroy Kevin T is holding 1,167,927 shares at $285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Equity return is now at value -21.80, with -11.20 for asset returns.