Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) went up by 12.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.13. The company’s stock price has collected 22.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 8 hours ago that Apollo-Led Group in Advanced Talks to Buy Atlas Air

Is It Worth Investing in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AAWW) Right Now?

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAWW is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $93.00, which is $14.34 above the current price. AAWW currently public float of 27.82M and currently shorts hold a 12.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAWW was 445.21K shares.

AAWW’s Market Performance

AAWW stocks went up by 22.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.72% and a quarterly performance of 23.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.01% for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.46% for AAWW stocks with a simple moving average of 9.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAWW

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAWW reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for AAWW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to AAWW, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on April 16th of the previous year.

AAWW Trading at 28.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares surge +38.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAWW rose by +22.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.32. In addition, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. saw -9.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAWW starting from Kokas Adam Richard, who sale 9,975 shares at the price of $88.45 back on Mar 21. After this action, Kokas Adam Richard now owns 33,356 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., valued at $882,289 using the latest closing price.

Steen Michael, the EVP & CMO of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., sale 6,688 shares at $87.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Steen Michael is holding 68,451 shares at $585,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.65 for the present operating margin

+23.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. stands at +12.24. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 7.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.