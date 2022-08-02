Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) went up by 8.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.09. The company’s stock price has collected 14.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ :AEHR) Right Now?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Aehr Test Systems declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $31.00, which is $18.63 above the current price. AEHR currently public float of 24.40M and currently shorts hold a 4.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEHR was 499.92K shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR stocks went up by 14.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 64.93% and a quarterly performance of 61.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 120.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.08% for Aehr Test Systems. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.32% for AEHR stocks with a simple moving average of -5.31% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at 44.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares surge +78.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +14.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.41. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw -48.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from Erickson Gayn, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $9.42 back on Apr 06. After this action, Erickson Gayn now owns 483,764 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $47,100 using the latest closing price.

ROSATI MARIO M, the Director of Aehr Test Systems, sale 2,500 shares at $12.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that ROSATI MARIO M is holding 36,798 shares at $30,704 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +18.59. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.