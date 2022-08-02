Reed’s Inc. (REED) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) went up by 30.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.81. The company’s stock price has collected 34.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ :REED) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REED is at 1.41.

REED currently public float of 86.83M and currently shorts hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REED was 559.13K shares.

REED’s Market Performance

REED stocks went up by 34.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.35% and a quarterly performance of -15.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.46% for Reed’s Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.99% for REED stocks with a simple moving average of -36.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REED stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for REED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REED in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $5 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2019.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REED reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for REED stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to REED, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on April 25th of the previous year.

REED Trading at 15.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.92%, as shares surge +29.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REED rose by +34.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1612. In addition, Reed’s Inc. saw -42.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REED starting from Spisak Thomas J., who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $0.60 back on Sep 30. After this action, Spisak Thomas J. now owns 380,717 shares of Reed’s Inc., valued at $9,627 using the latest closing price.

Snyder Norman E. Jr., the Chief Executive Officer of Reed’s Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Snyder Norman E. Jr. is holding 1,054,656 shares at $29,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REED

Equity return is now at value -239.50, with -62.70 for asset returns.