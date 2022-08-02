Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) went up by 9.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.10. The company’s stock price has collected 11.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE :QNGY) Right Now?

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Quanergy Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

QNGY currently public float of 93.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QNGY was 2.25M shares.

QNGY’s Market Performance

QNGY stocks went up by 11.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.44% and a quarterly performance of -79.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.35% for Quanergy Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.38% for QNGY stocks with a simple moving average of -92.71% for the last 200 days.

QNGY Trading at -26.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.98%, as shares sank -6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNGY rose by +11.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3592. In addition, Quanergy Systems Inc. saw -96.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNGY

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.