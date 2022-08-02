NIKE Inc. (NKE) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) went down by -0.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $179.10. The company’s stock price has collected 4.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/11/22 that Sell Lululemon Stock, Buy Nike to Play Athleisure, Says Analyst

Is It Worth Investing in NIKE Inc. (NYSE :NKE) Right Now?

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NKE is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 35 who provided ratings for NIKE Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 7 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

NKE currently public float of 1.25B and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NKE was 7.61M shares.

NKE’s Market Performance

NKE stocks went up by 4.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.84% and a quarterly performance of -8.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for NIKE Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.71% for NKE stocks with a simple moving average of -17.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NKE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NKE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $115 based on the research report published on July 26th of the current year 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to NKE, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

NKE Trading at 3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +12.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKE rose by +4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.76. In addition, NIKE Inc. saw -31.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKE starting from Matheson Monique S., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $107.19 back on Jul 07. After this action, Matheson Monique S. now owns 60,330 shares of NIKE Inc., valued at $3,215,624 using the latest closing price.

Matheson Monique S., the EVP: CHRO of NIKE Inc., sale 10,025 shares at $104.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Matheson Monique S. is holding 70,330 shares at $1,045,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKE

Equity return is now at value 40.70, with 15.50 for asset returns.