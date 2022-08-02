Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Cybin Inc. (CYBN)

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) went up by 4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.38. The company’s stock price has collected 10.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc. (AMEX :CYBN) Right Now?

CYBN currently public float of 128.44M and currently shorts hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYBN was 634.19K shares.

CYBN’s Market Performance

CYBN stocks went up by 10.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.71% and a quarterly performance of 7.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.78% for Cybin Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.85% for CYBN stocks with a simple moving average of -38.13% for the last 200 days.

CYBN Trading at 1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.16%, as shares surge +10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN rose by +10.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5831. In addition, Cybin Inc. saw -48.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

Equity return is now at value -79.40, with -73.60 for asset returns.