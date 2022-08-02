Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The Boeing Company (BA)?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) went up by 6.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $241.15. The company’s stock price has collected 7.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 13 hours ago that Boeing Stock Jumps as 787 Deliveries Can Resume

Is It Worth Investing in The Boeing Company (NYSE :BA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BA is at 1.39.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

BA currently public float of 590.95M and currently shorts hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BA was 10.52M shares.

BA’s Market Performance

BA stocks went up by 7.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.66% and a quarterly performance of 13.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.16% for The Boeing Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.29% for BA stocks with a simple moving average of -6.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $170 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BA reach a price target of $209, previously predicting the price at $219. The rating they have provided for BA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 16th, 2022.

BA Trading at 21.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +20.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA rose by +7.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.70. In addition, The Boeing Company saw -16.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from KELLNER LAWRENCE W, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $208.91 back on Feb 14. After this action, KELLNER LAWRENCE W now owns 7,500 shares of The Boeing Company, valued at $1,044,550 using the latest closing price.

MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, the Director of The Boeing Company, purchase 480 shares at $208.39 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M is holding 1,632 shares at $100,027 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.10 for the present operating margin

+10.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Boeing Company stands at -6.75. Equity return is now at value 35.30, with -3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.