Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) went up by 12.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.10. The company’s stock price has collected 16.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/22 that A New Meme-Stock Frenzy Led AMC to Gold Mine Stake

Is It Worth Investing in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ :HYMC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HYMC is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $11.84 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of HYMC was 8.71M shares.

HYMC’s Market Performance

HYMC stocks went up by 16.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.50% and a quarterly performance of -17.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.75% for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.43% for HYMC stocks with a simple moving average of 5.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYMC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HYMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HYMC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the previous year 2020.

HYMC Trading at -2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares surge +6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYMC rose by +16.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0261. In addition, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation saw 89.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYMC starting from Sprott Eric, who sale 5,000,000 shares at the price of $1.27 back on Jun 24. After this action, Sprott Eric now owns 18,408,240 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, valued at $6,375,000 using the latest closing price.

WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, sale 7,817,401 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC is holding 735,117 shares at $7,228,751 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.35 for the present operating margin

-47.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stands at -79.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.