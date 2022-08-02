Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB)

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) went up by 326.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.31. The company’s stock price has collected 298.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ :QRTEB) Right Now?

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Qurate Retail Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.25. Today, the average trading volume of QRTEB was 240.14K shares.

QRTEB’s Market Performance

QRTEB stocks went up by 298.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 399.45% and a quarterly performance of 272.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 91.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 41.54% for Qurate Retail Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 302.09% for QRTEB stocks with a simple moving average of 161.44% for the last 200 days.

QRTEB Trading at 310.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 61.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 41.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 91.92%, as shares surge +372.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +314.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEB rose by +298.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.25. In addition, Qurate Retail Inc. saw 139.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QRTEB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.47 for the present operating margin

+24.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qurate Retail Inc. stands at +2.42.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.