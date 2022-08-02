Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) went down by -2.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.89. The company’s stock price has collected -3.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE :UMC) Right Now?

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UMC is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for United Microelectronics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.10, which is $1.72 above the current price. UMC currently public float of 2.25B and currently shorts hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UMC was 9.28M shares.

UMC’s Market Performance

UMC stocks went down by -3.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.62% and a quarterly performance of -10.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.70% for United Microelectronics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.18% for UMC stocks with a simple moving average of -25.07% for the last 200 days.

UMC Trading at -9.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMC fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.74. In addition, United Microelectronics Corporation saw -39.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.