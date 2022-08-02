Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for U.S. Bancorp (USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) went up by 0.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.57. The company’s stock price has collected -1.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/22 that Banks Weigh Using Zelle to Challenge Visa, Mastercard

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE :USB) Right Now?

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for USB is at 0.99.

USB currently public float of 1.48B and currently shorts hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USB was 7.12M shares.

USB’s Market Performance

USB stocks went down by -1.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.24% and a quarterly performance of -2.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for U.S. Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.62% for USB stocks with a simple moving average of -12.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USB

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USB reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for USB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 08th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to USB, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

USB Trading at -1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USB fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.80. In addition, U.S. Bancorp saw -15.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for USB

Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.