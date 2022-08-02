Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) went down by -3.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.49. The company’s stock price has collected 8.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE :CCJ) Right Now?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 201.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Cameco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.37, which is $9.97 above the current price. CCJ currently public float of 397.87M and currently shorts hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCJ was 6.60M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ stocks went up by 8.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.08% and a quarterly performance of -3.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.54% for Cameco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.87% for CCJ stocks with a simple moving average of 2.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CCJ Trading at 6.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +13.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ rose by +8.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.95. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 13.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.42 for the present operating margin

-1.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corporation stands at -6.95. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.18.