Here’s Our Rant About SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC)

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) went down by -9.49%. The company’s stock price has collected -13.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ :SPRC) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $20.00. SPRC currently public float of 2.20M and currently shorts hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPRC was 822.56K shares.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

SPRC’s Market Performance

SPRC stocks went down by -13.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.86% and a quarterly performance of -49.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.83% for SciSparc Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.96% for SPRC stocks with a simple moving average of -67.72% for the last 200 days.

SPRC Trading at -37.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.65%, as shares sank -40.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRC fell by -13.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8325. In addition, SciSparc Ltd. saw -77.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.