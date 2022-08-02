Here’s How Your Trade Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) Aggressively Right Now

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) went down by -5.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $150.32. The company’s stock price has collected -0.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE :J) Right Now?

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for J is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $156.87, which is $27.88 above the current price. J currently public float of 127.08M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of J was 576.92K shares.

J’s Market Performance

J stocks went down by -0.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.88% and a quarterly performance of -6.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.97% for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.14% for J stocks with a simple moving average of -3.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of J

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for J stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for J by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for J in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $173 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see J reach a price target of $159. The rating they have provided for J stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 18th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to J, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

J Trading at -0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought J to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, J fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.21. In addition, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. saw -6.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at J starting from DEMETRIOU STEVEN J., who sale 98,739 shares at the price of $145.76 back on Nov 17. After this action, DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. now owns 476,874 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., valued at $14,392,275 using the latest closing price.

Berryman Kevin C, the President & CFO of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., sale 73,685 shares at $145.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Berryman Kevin C is holding 223,058 shares at $10,739,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for J

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.34 for the present operating margin

+20.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. stands at +2.91. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.