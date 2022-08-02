Here’s How Your Trade BRF S.A. (BRFS) Aggressively Right Now

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) went up by 4.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.19. The company’s stock price has collected 6.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. (NYSE :BRFS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRFS is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for BRF S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.76, which is $0.13 above the current price. BRFS currently public float of 723.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRFS was 3.79M shares.

BRFS’s Market Performance

BRFS stocks went up by 6.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.83% and a quarterly performance of 13.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.94% for BRF S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.18% for BRFS stocks with a simple moving average of -8.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRFS

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BRFS, setting the target price at $6.10 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

BRFS Trading at 11.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares surge +20.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS rose by +6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, BRF S.A. saw -22.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.91 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRF S.A. stands at +1.05. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.