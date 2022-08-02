Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) went down by -1.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $287.38. The company’s stock price has collected 28.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/15/22 that Enphase and Other Solar Stocks Sink as Manchin Won’t Support Climate Spending

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 198.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENPH is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 23 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Enphase Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $262.37, which is -$20.75 below the current price. ENPH currently public float of 132.65M and currently shorts hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENPH was 2.98M shares.

ENPH’s Market Performance

ENPH stocks went up by 28.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.87% and a quarterly performance of 74.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.98% for Enphase Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.52% for ENPH stocks with a simple moving average of 50.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ENPH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ENPH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $281 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH reach a price target of $205. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to ENPH, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

ENPH Trading at 41.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares surge +43.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +28.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $219.47. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw 53.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from GOMO STEVEN J, who sale 35,822 shares at the price of $279.21 back on Jul 28. After this action, GOMO STEVEN J now owns 41,456 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $10,001,854 using the latest closing price.

Kortlang Benjamin John, the Director of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $268.59 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Kortlang Benjamin John is holding 202,828 shares at $13,429,419 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.97 for the present operating margin

+40.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc. stands at +10.52. Equity return is now at value 43.70, with 9.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.