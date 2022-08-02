Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) went down by -1.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.64. The company’s stock price has collected -26.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ :DBGI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Digital Brands Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DBGI currently public float of 8.87M and currently shorts hold a 18.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBGI was 6.27M shares.

DBGI’s Market Performance

DBGI stocks went down by -26.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.10% and a quarterly performance of -83.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.23% for Digital Brands Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -36.09% for DBGI stocks with a simple moving average of -92.70% for the last 200 days.

DBGI Trading at -41.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.28%, as shares sank -47.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBGI fell by -26.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1627. In addition, Digital Brands Group Inc. saw -95.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DBGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-252.93 for the present operating margin

+22.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Brands Group Inc. stands at -426.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.