Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Li Auto Inc. (LI)?

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) went up by 3.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.49. The company’s stock price has collected -1.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 12 hours ago that NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto Deliveries Cool Off in July. The Stocks Jump Anyway.

Is It Worth Investing in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ :LI) Right Now?

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11366.67 x from its present earnings ratio.

The average price from analysts is $268.49, which is $10.68 above the current price. LI currently public float of 853.00M and currently shorts hold a 4.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LI was 12.19M shares.

LI’s Market Performance

LI stocks went down by -1.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.99% and a quarterly performance of 52.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.66% for Li Auto Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.13% for LI stocks with a simple moving average of 16.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LI stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for LI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LI in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $35 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2022.

China Renaissance, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LI reach a price target of $37.20. The rating they have provided for LI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to LI, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

LI Trading at 4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares sank -9.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LI fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.54. In addition, Li Auto Inc. saw 6.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LI

Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.