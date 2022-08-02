Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy HEXO Corp. (HEXO)?

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) went up by 1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.07. The company’s stock price has collected -3.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ :HEXO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HEXO is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for HEXO Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

HEXO currently public float of 406.42M and currently shorts hold a 9.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HEXO was 8.87M shares.

HEXO’s Market Performance

HEXO stocks went down by -3.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.52% and a quarterly performance of -53.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.00% for HEXO Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.14% for HEXO stocks with a simple moving average of -71.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEXO

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HEXO reach a price target of $0.53, previously predicting the price at $1.07. The rating they have provided for HEXO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

HEXO Trading at -15.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares sank -10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEXO fell by -3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1992. In addition, HEXO Corp. saw -72.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HEXO

Equity return is now at value -165.50, with -91.90 for asset returns.