Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)?

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) went up by 2.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.61. The company’s stock price has collected 4.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Cronos Group Doubles Sales, Thanks to Growth in Canada and Israel

Is It Worth Investing in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CRON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRON is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Cronos Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.23, which is $1.57 above the current price. CRON currently public float of 195.69M and currently shorts hold a 7.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRON was 2.13M shares.

CRON’s Market Performance

CRON stocks went up by 4.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.77% and a quarterly performance of 5.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.58% for Cronos Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.83% for CRON stocks with a simple moving average of -13.24% for the last 200 days.

CRON Trading at 9.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +10.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON rose by +11.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, Cronos Group Inc. saw -18.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-264.55 for the present operating margin

-29.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cronos Group Inc. stands at -531.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.86.