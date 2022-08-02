Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX:CBOE) went down by -5.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.00. The company’s stock price has collected -6.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/05/22 that Nasdaq, NYSE Win Court Battle With SEC Over Market Data

Is It Worth Investing in Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX :CBOE) Right Now?

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX:CBOE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBOE is at 0.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Cboe Global Markets Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $134.60, which is $19.67 above the current price. CBOE currently public float of 105.69M and currently shorts hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBOE was 619.13K shares.

CBOE’s Market Performance

CBOE stocks went down by -6.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.95% and a quarterly performance of 3.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Cboe Global Markets Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.60% for CBOE stocks with a simple moving average of -2.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBOE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBOE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CBOE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CBOE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $140 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBOE reach a price target of $144. The rating they have provided for CBOE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 15th, 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to CBOE, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

CBOE Trading at 1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBOE fell by -6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.97. In addition, Cboe Global Markets Inc. saw -10.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBOE starting from Fong Ivan K, who purchase 650 shares at the price of $109.27 back on May 17. After this action, Fong Ivan K now owns 4,022 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc., valued at $71,026 using the latest closing price.

Isaacson Christopher A, the Executive VP, COO of Cboe Global Markets Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $132.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Isaacson Christopher A is holding 51,433 shares at $264,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBOE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.51 for the present operating margin

+37.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cboe Global Markets Inc. stands at +15.09. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 6.70 for asset returns.