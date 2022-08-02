Can Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Remain Competitive?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) went down by -5.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.10. The company’s stock price has collected 1.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/04/21 that China’s Highflying Solar Stocks Face Political Risk

Is It Worth Investing in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE :DQ) Right Now?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DQ is at 0.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Daqo New Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $93.01, which is $24.45 above the current price. DQ currently public float of 68.16M and currently shorts hold a 2.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DQ was 1.64M shares.

DQ’s Market Performance

DQ stocks went up by 1.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.22% and a quarterly performance of 47.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.79% for Daqo New Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.57% for DQ stocks with a simple moving average of 19.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DQ reach a price target of $76, previously predicting the price at $145. The rating they have provided for DQ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 31st, 2021.

Nomura gave a rating of “Neutral” to DQ, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

DQ Trading at -0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares sank -13.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ rose by +1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.49. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp. saw 51.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.59 for the present operating margin

+65.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp. stands at +44.61. Equity return is now at value 44.60, with 28.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.