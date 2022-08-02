Buy or Sell Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) went down by -0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.80. The company’s stock price has collected 0.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE :AR) Right Now?

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AR is at 3.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Antero Resources Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $51.29, which is $10.35 above the current price. AR currently public float of 268.22M and currently shorts hold a 8.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AR was 8.93M shares.

AR’s Market Performance

AR stocks went up by 0.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.19% and a quarterly performance of 11.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 188.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.08% for Antero Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.46% for AR stocks with a simple moving average of 45.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AR stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AR by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AR in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $47 based on the research report published on July 25th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AR reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for AR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 05th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AR, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

AR Trading at 5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +27.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.75. In addition, Antero Resources Corporation saw 124.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from CLARK ROBERT J, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $40.17 back on Jul 26. After this action, CLARK ROBERT J now owns 71,227 shares of Antero Resources Corporation, valued at $200,850 using the latest closing price.

Keenan W Howard JR, the Director of Antero Resources Corporation, sale 1,000,000 shares at $34.80 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Keenan W Howard JR is holding 5,747,952 shares at $34,804,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.31 for the present operating margin

+33.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Resources Corporation stands at -2.85. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.