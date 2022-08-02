ATRenew Inc. (RERE) Just Got Our Attention

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) went down by -1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.65. The company’s stock price has collected 0.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE :RERE) Right Now?

RERE currently public float of 240.05M and currently shorts hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RERE was 282.53K shares.

RERE’s Market Performance

RERE stocks went up by 0.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.05% and a quarterly performance of -11.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.88% for ATRenew Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.66% for RERE stocks with a simple moving average of -47.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RERE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RERE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RERE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RERE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on July 15th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RERE reach a price target of $20.80. The rating they have provided for RERE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

RERE Trading at -12.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RERE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.70%, as shares sank -16.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RERE rose by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, ATRenew Inc. saw -57.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.