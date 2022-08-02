A Lesson to Learn: Revlon Inc. (REV)

Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) went up by 89.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.65. The company’s stock price has collected 71.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/23/22 that Revlon Bonds Are in the Tank. It’s a Bad Sign for the High-Flying Stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Revlon Inc. (NYSE :REV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REV is at 2.20.

The average price from analysts is $8.50. REV currently public float of 5.42M and currently shorts hold a 86.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REV was 16.40M shares.

REV’s Market Performance

REV stocks went up by 71.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 56.64% and a quarterly performance of 38.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 31.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.45% for Revlon Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 56.35% for REV stocks with a simple moving average of -0.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for REV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for REV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $16 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2017.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REV reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for REV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 09th, 2009.

REV Trading at 75.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.75%, as shares surge +64.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REV rose by +71.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.60. In addition, Revlon Inc. saw -25.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.61 for the present operating margin

+59.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revlon Inc. stands at -9.95. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with -7.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.