A Lesson to Learn: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII)

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.88. The company’s stock price has collected 0.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE :CVII) Right Now?

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 61.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

CVII currently public float of 138.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVII was 864.04K shares.

CVII’s Market Performance

CVII stocks went up by 0.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.61% and a quarterly performance of 0.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.22% for Churchill Capital Corp VII. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.47% for CVII stocks with a simple moving average of 0.58% for the last 200 days.

CVII Trading at 0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.22%, as shares surge +0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVII rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.79. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp VII saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVII

Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.90.