Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) went down by -5.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.25. The company’s stock price has collected -11.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE :YSG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Yatsen Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.14, which is $2.4 above the current price. YSG currently public float of 151.88M and currently shorts hold a 9.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YSG was 8.45M shares.

YSG’s Market Performance

YSG stocks went down by -11.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.00% and a quarterly performance of 123.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.61% for Yatsen Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.62% for YSG stocks with a simple moving average of -14.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YSG

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to YSG, setting the target price at $18.60 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

YSG Trading at 22.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.69%, as shares sank -14.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +199.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG fell by -11.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6645. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -38.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.81 for the present operating margin

+66.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatsen Holding Limited stands at -26.38. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -33.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.19.