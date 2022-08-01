Why SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) went down by -23.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.44. The company’s stock price has collected 41.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SIGA) Right Now?

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIGA is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SIGA Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00. SIGA currently public float of 40.27M and currently shorts hold a 8.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIGA was 13.96M shares.

SIGA’s Market Performance

SIGA stocks went up by 41.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 54.17% and a quarterly performance of 167.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 186.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.97% for SIGA Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.75% for SIGA stocks with a simple moving average of 112.13% for the last 200 days.

SIGA Trading at 40.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.30%, as shares surge +48.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +136.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIGA rose by +41.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.64. In addition, SIGA Technologies Inc. saw 143.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIGA starting from Antal James, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $7.82 back on Dec 09. After this action, Antal James now owns 100,875 shares of SIGA Technologies Inc., valued at $234,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.65 for the present operating margin

+87.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for SIGA Technologies Inc. stands at +51.96. Equity return is now at value 49.50, with 41.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.85.