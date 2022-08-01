Why Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.24. The company’s stock price has collected -0.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/10/21 that Chewy, Oracle, Broadcom, Moderna, Nubank: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE :NU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Nu Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.09, which is $3.37 above the current price. NU currently public float of 2.05B and currently shorts hold a 5.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NU was 30.70M shares.

NU’s Market Performance

NU stocks went down by -0.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.79% and a quarterly performance of -31.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.19% for Nu Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.05% for NU stocks with a simple moving average of -36.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NU stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for NU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NU in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $7 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2022.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NU reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for NU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NU, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

NU Trading at 6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares surge +12.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NU fell by -0.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.07. In addition, Nu Holdings Ltd. saw -55.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.28 for the present operating margin

+63.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Holdings Ltd. stands at -11.91. Equity return is now at value -4.90, with -0.90 for asset returns.