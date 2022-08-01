We Analyzed the Future Direction of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS), Here is What We Found

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) went up by 8.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.49. The company’s stock price has collected 6.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/17/22 that Chip Investment Decisions Await Congressional Action on $52 Billion Funding Bill

Is It Worth Investing in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ :GFS) Right Now?

GFS currently public float of 55.94M and currently shorts hold a 27.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GFS was 2.20M shares.

GFS’s Market Performance

GFS stocks went up by 6.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.55% and a quarterly performance of -4.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.89% for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.61% for GFS stocks with a simple moving average of -8.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GFS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GFS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $72.50 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GFS reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for GFS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to GFS, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

GFS Trading at 4.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares surge +27.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFS rose by +6.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.09. In addition, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. saw -20.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.