We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE), Here is What We Found

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) went down by -17.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.15. The company’s stock price has collected 8.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ :TYDE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Cryptyde Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

TYDE currently public float of 20.31M and currently shorts hold a 14.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TYDE was 4.45M shares.

TYDE’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 35.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 24.89% for Cryptyde Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.00% for TYDE stocks with a simple moving average of -72.93% for the last 200 days.

TYDE Trading at -72.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.18%, as shares sank -45.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYDE rose by +8.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1224. In addition, Cryptyde Inc. saw -92.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TYDE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.