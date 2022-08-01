We Analyzed the Future Direction of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR), Here is What We Found

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) went up by 12.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.96. The company’s stock price has collected 47.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE :BORR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Borr Drilling Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.71. BORR currently public float of 87.00M and currently shorts hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BORR was 2.08M shares.

BORR’s Market Performance

BORR stocks went up by 47.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.28% and a quarterly performance of -4.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 149.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.40% for Borr Drilling Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.10% for BORR stocks with a simple moving average of 18.16% for the last 200 days.

BORR Trading at -19.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.30%, as shares sank -16.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR rose by +47.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.33. In addition, Borr Drilling Limited saw 86.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BORR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.49 for the present operating margin

-22.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borr Drilling Limited stands at -78.68. The total capital return value is set at -3.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.65.

Based on Borr Drilling Limited (BORR), the company’s capital structure generated 215.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.29. Total debt to assets is 62.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 215.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.